Sean Manaea News: Still not fully stretched out

Manaea came away with a no-decision in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Reds, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over four innings. He struck out six.

Making his first start and second appearance of the season after a lengthy recovery from a spring oblique strain and then elbow trouble in June, Manaea was sharp but got lifted after only 69 pitches (42 strikes), as the Mets prioritize his long-term health and having him available for a playoff push later in the year. The decision to give the 33-year-old lefty the hook cost New York, as the bullpen immediately coughed up a 2-1 lead. Manaea should get stretched out enough to at least work five innings and qualify for a win in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Angels.