Sean Murphy News: Back on bench Wednesday

Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Murphy had started both of Atlanta's last two games, marking the first time he's been behind the dish for consecutive contests since May 27 and 29. The veteran backstop has produced a .487 OPS thus far in June, so he doesn't seem to have built much momentum toward overtaking Drake Baldwin as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher. Though Baldwin will get the start Wednesday, he's also started to slow down at the dish following a hot start to the season, so the playing time between him and Murphy could be distributed in fairly equitable fashion for the foreseeable future.