Sean Murphy News: Launches go-ahead homer

Murphy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Murphy struck out in his other three plate appearances, but he made his one hit count after taking the first pitch of the at-bat from Ryan Zeferjahn deep to left-center field for a three-run homer in the sixth. Murphy has smack a home run in each of his last three starts, and his 12 home runs is tied with Shea Langeliers for fourth most among major-league catchers this season.