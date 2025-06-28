Sean Murphy News: Launches grand slam

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a double in Saturday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Murphy had gone 14 games without a homer, batting just .190 (8-for-42) in that span. His long ball in the seventh inning gave Atlanta some breathing room after Philadelphia had pulled within a run in the sixth. Murphy is up to 10 homers on the year, matching his 72-game total from last year. He's added 26 RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles and a .225/.319/.450 slash line across 49 contests in 2025 while sharing the catching duties with Drake Baldwin.