Sean Murphy News: Posts sixth career multi-homer game

Murphy went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

It was the sixth career multi-homer effort by Murphy, who is beginning to make a case for more playing time behind the plate with a recent power surge. The veteran backstop's slugging percentage stood at .423 as of June 26, but he's since raised that figure to .513 for the season. Over his last 10 outings, Murphy is hitting .314 (11-for-35) with six long balls, three doubles and 13 RBI.