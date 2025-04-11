Sean Reynolds Injury: Progressing in recovery

Reynolds (foot) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Reynolds is battling through a stress reaction in his right foot, which caused him to miss all of spring training and led to him starting the season on the 15-day injured list. He's progressed enough in his recovery to begin his throwing program, and the 26-year-old right-hander is aiming to throw live batting practice next week before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. Reynolds appeared in nine regular-season games out of the bullpen for the Padres in 2024 and logged a 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 11 innings.