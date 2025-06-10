Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for June 10: Expert Picks & Insights

Tuesday brings a loaded slate consisting of 15 games. One of the top matchups features the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Chicago Cubs. With so many player props to consider, let's highlight three of the top options to target.

Mike Barner's season record: 35-13 (+14.99 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Betting Picks

Elly De La Cruz 2+ hits + runs + RBI (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

De La Cruz began this series by going 2-for-5 with a double Monday. Over his last 16 games, he is 17-for-56 (.304) with four home runs, 10 RBI and 17 runs scored. While he still strikes out a lot, he has lowered his strikeout rate from 31.3% last season to 27.5% this season. His 14.2% barrel rate and 47.7% hard-hit rates are also on pace to be the highest marks of his career.

Trying to slow down De La Cruz in this game will be Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi, who has a career 5.86 ERA and 4.61 xFIP. After posting a 1.42 WHIP last season, he has a 1.43 WHIP through four starts this year. De La Cruz has a .901 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, so this is a favorable spot for him to remain productive.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Picks

Manny Machado 2+ hits + runs + RBI (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Dylan Cease 5+ hits allowed (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Machado is one of the hottest hitters on the Padres right now, hitting 26-for-76 (.342) with seven home runs, four doubles, 13 runs scored and 14 RBI over his last 19 games. He has a 53.0% hard-hit rate this season, which is on pace to be the highest mark of his career. The Dodgers are dealing with several injuries within their starting rotation, so they are expected to go with a bullpen game against the Padres.

Be sure to select Machado to get 2+ hits, runs and RBI from the hits + run + RBI category, not the hits + runs + RBI over/under category. The odds for Machado to go over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI in that category are -160.

With the Padres and Dodgers playing 10 innings Monday, the Padres used six relief pitchers. Robert Suarez, Sean Reynolds and Yuki Matsui have all pitched both of the last two days, meaning that the Padres bullpen will likely be shorthanded Tuesday. Look for the Padres to try and get added length from Cease, who has already allowed at least five hits in eight of his 13 starts. That has included him giving up at least five hits in each of his last four starts at home. Trying to pitch deep into a game versus a Dodgers team that has the most hits in baseball makes taking the over on Cease's hits allowed prop appealing.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap