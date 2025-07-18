Seiya Suzuki News: Hits key home run Friday

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Suzuki's 26th home run of the season with two runners on in the first inning ended up being the difference in the game. The outfielder has already set a new career high in long balls, and he's now up to sixth in the majors this year. Suzuki's 80 RBI, which are also a new career best, are good for third in MLB, trailing only sluggers Cal Raleigh with 82 and Aaron Judge with 81. Now in his fourth season since coming over from Japan, Suzuki is really taking off as an offensive force for the Cubs.