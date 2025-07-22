Seiya Suzuki News: Reaches twice, steals base in win

Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals. He also stole a base.

Suzuki has been a slugger all season, but he displayed some uncommon wheels in Tuesday's win. The outfielder is up to three stolen stolen bases in five attempts. Suzuki swiped 16 bases last year, but fantasy managers are likely OK swapping speed for power. The 30-year-old is tied for sixth in the majors with 26 home runs and is fourth in baseball with 81 RBI.