Seranthony Dominguez News: Candidate for saves

Dominguez is a candidate for save chances while Felix Bautista (shoulder) is out, although interim manager Tony Mansolino indicated Thursday that he doesn't think he'll have a set closer, Brendan Mortensen of MASNSports.com reports.

Dominguez notched 10 saves for the Orioles last season after being acquired at the trade deadline and has added two more saves this season. The 30-year-old has posted a 3.40 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 39.2 frames in 2025, but walks (24) have been an issue. Andrew Kittredge, Gregory Soto and Yennier Cano could also be in the mix for saves while Bautista is sidelined, but Dominguez is the guy to target on the waiver wire.