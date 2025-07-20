Sergio Alcantara News: DFA'd by Arizona
The Diamondbacks designated Alcantara for assignment Sunday.
The utility infielder inked a major-league contract with Arizona on Friday to provide some depth with Ketel Marte (personal) on the restricted list, but Marte rejoined the active roster Sunday. Alcantara didn't see action during his brief time on the Diamondbacks' active roster, though he did play in one game with the Giants earlier this season.
