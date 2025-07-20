Menu
Sergio Alcantara headshot

Sergio Alcantara News: DFA'd by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

The Diamondbacks designated Alcantara for assignment Sunday.

The utility infielder inked a major-league contract with Arizona on Friday to provide some depth with Ketel Marte (personal) on the restricted list, but Marte rejoined the active roster Sunday. Alcantara didn't see action during his brief time on the Diamondbacks' active roster, though he did play in one game with the Giants earlier this season.

Sergio Alcantara
Arizona Diamondbacks
