Sergio Alcantara News: Signs with D-backs

Alcantara signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Alcantara elected free agency after being DFA'd by the Giants last week, and he'll now find work as bench depth for the D-backs. He'll fill the roster opening created by Ketel Marte's (personal) move to the restricted list, though it will still be hard for him to find at-bats with the big club.