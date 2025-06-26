Seth Brown Injury: Becomes free agent

Brown (elbow) was waived by the Athletics on Wednesday and elected free agency Thursday, Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors reports.

Brown is dealing with a left elbow injury and hasn't played since June 11. The veteran outfielder has struggled mightily in the majors this season, slashing .185/.303/.262 with one homer, three RBI and one stolen base over 76 plate appearances, though he's crushed Triple-A pitching to the tune of a 1.583 OPS with seven home runs across nine contests. The Athletics elected to waive Brown on Wednesday, and he has enough MLB service time to have the right to choose to become a free agent. The next team Brown plays for will be new to him, as he was drafted by the Athletics in 2015 and spent his entire MLB career in the organization until Thursday.