Seth Brown Injury: Inks minor-league deal with Arizona
The Diamondbacks signed Brown (elbow) to a minor-league contract Friday.
Brown was released by the Athletics on June 26 and had been without an organization since. The veteran outfielder posted a woeful .565 OPS with only one homer and three RBI over 38 big-league games before being let go, though he batted .500 (21-for-42) with seven home runs in just nine contests in the minors following a late-May demotion to Triple-A. Brown had been on the major-league 10-day injured list due to a left elbow injury at the time of his release, and it's not yet clear if he needs more time to recover from the issue.
