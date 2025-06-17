Menu
Seth Brown headshot

Seth Brown Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 17, 2025 at 3:00pm

The Athletics placed Brown on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left elbow lateral epicondylitis, retroactive to Friday.

More commonly known as "tennis elbow," Brown's injury has kept him sidelined for the Athletics' past four games and will officially cost him at least another week. He'll be replaced on the active roster by Gio Urshela (hamstring), who was activated off the injured list Tuesday.

Seth Brown
Sacramento Athletics
