Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Seth Lugo headshot

Seth Lugo News: Delivers quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Lugo did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six-plus frames.

Both runs against Lugo came via solo home runs; Oneil Cruz went deep in the fourth inning, and Nick Gonzales popped a home run to begin the seventh, knocking Lugo out of the contest. Lugo threw 47 of 82 pitches for strikes Tuesday and generated just four whiffs. He is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA over his last seven outings and hasn't given up more than two runs in an outing since May 30. Lugo will enter the All-Star break with a 2.67 ERA and an 88:31 K:BB through 101 innings.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now