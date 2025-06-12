Seth Lugo News: No-decision despite clean start

Lugo took a no-decision after 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out two during Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Yankees.

Lugo played his part in a pitcher's duel Thursday, working his second shutout outing of the season despite tying a season-high in walks (3) and a season-low in strikeouts (2). The 35-year-old has now walked 10 batters over his last five starts, and his 2.4 K:BB ratio is currently his lowest since his rookie season. The next scheduled start for the right-hander is Wednesday against the Rangers.