Seth Lugo News: Strong showing in win over Mariners
Lugo (6-5) allowed a run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday over the Mariners.
Lugo continued his run of dominance -- he has allowed one run or fewer in five straight starts. He's given up just three runs with a 33:11 K:BB across 30 innings in that span. The right-hander threw 65 of 101 pitches for strikes in Thursday's start, limiting the damage to a solo home run by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning, which was the first homer Lugo's given up in this five-start stretch. Overall, he's maintained a 2.65 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 83:30 K:BB through 95 innings over 16 starts. Lugo is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now