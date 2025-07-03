Seth Lugo News: Strong showing in win over Mariners

Lugo (6-5) allowed a run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday over the Mariners.

Lugo continued his run of dominance -- he has allowed one run or fewer in five straight starts. He's given up just three runs with a 33:11 K:BB across 30 innings in that span. The right-hander threw 65 of 101 pitches for strikes in Thursday's start, limiting the damage to a solo home run by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning, which was the first homer Lugo's given up in this five-start stretch. Overall, he's maintained a 2.65 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 83:30 K:BB through 95 innings over 16 starts. Lugo is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.