Seth Lugo News: Superb in no-decision

Lugo did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 loss at San Diego, allowing one run on two hits and no walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander looked sharp against one of his former clubs, generating a solid 14 whiffs out of his 90 total pitches to secure his eighth quality start. The only blemish on Lugo's line came when he stranded Jackson Merrill upon his departure and reliever Angel Zerpa subsequently allowed the runner to score. Lugo now sports a 2.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB through 83 total innings. He lines up for a difficult test in his next appearance, currently scheduled to be against the Dodgers at home next weekend.