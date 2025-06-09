Shane Baz News: Falters late in no-decision

Baz completed 5.1 innings against Boston on Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters in a no-decision.

Baz was excellent through four innings, giving up zero runs and allowing just three baserunners. The right-hander gave up a run in the fifth but still entered the sixth frame in line for a victory. However, Baz allowed the first two batters he faced in that inning to reach base (on a walk and a hit-by-pitch), and both came around to score after his departure. Baz has been mediocre but consistent in his past three outings, giving up exactly three runs while completing between 5.0 and 5.2 frames in each start. His numbers on the campaign -- including a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP -- are also mediocre, though he's managed to compile a 5-3 record. Baz will look to improve upon that mark in his next start, which lines up to be a tough road test against the Mets.