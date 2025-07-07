Shane Baz News: Fans seven in loss

Baz (8-4) suffered the loss Monday at Detroit, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The 26-year-old righty tallied his third consecutive quality start despite taking the loss in this 94-pitch outing. Baz worked around a Javier Baez two-run homer in the second and a Riley Greene RBI single in the fifth to secure his eighth quality start of the season. Through 103.2 total innings, Baz sports a 4.34 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 104:38 K:BB over 18 starts. He currently lines up to make his next start at Boston this weekend.