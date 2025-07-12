Shane Baz News: Takes tough-luck loss Saturday

Baz (8-5) completed 6.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters in a loss to Boston on Saturday.

Baz was very effective Saturday, allowing just a fourth-inning run despite notching only one 1-2-3 frame. However, opposing hurler Garrett Crochet fired a complete-game shutout, resulting in Baz taking a second consecutive loss. Despite the defeat, this was another strong performance by the right-hander, who has recorded four straight quality starts. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 4.17 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 107:40 K:BB over 110 innings spanning 19 outings.