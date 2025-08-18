Bieber will be making his first start for the Blue Jays and his first at the major-league level since April 2024, as the right-hander has finally completed a long rehab from Tommy John surgery. The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner has looked sharp during his rehab assignment, posting a 1.86 ERA and 37:3 K:BB over 29 innings covering seven starts. Bieber went seven scoreless frames and threw 90 pitches in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo this past Friday, so he should be ready to handle a fairly typical starter's workload in his Toronto debut.