Shane Bieber Injury: Rain cancels rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 28, 2025

Bieber (elbow) was expected to make a rehab appearance Sunday, but it was cancelled due to rain, Lori Schmidt of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bieber was scheduled to pitch the first of a doubleheader, but rain rolled through the area and cancelled both games. The Guardians will need to adjust plans for Bieber, who threw 43 pitches in his previous rehab start last Tuesday.

