Shane Bieber Injury: Rain cancels rehab outing
Bieber (elbow) was expected to make a rehab appearance Sunday, but it was cancelled due to rain, Lori Schmidt of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bieber was scheduled to pitch the first of a doubleheader, but rain rolled through the area and cancelled both games. The Guardians will need to adjust plans for Bieber, who threw 43 pitches in his previous rehab start last Tuesday.
