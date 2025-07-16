Shane Bieber Injury: Sharp in rehab outing

Bieber (elbow) struck out five and allowed one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings Tuesday in a rehab start with the Guardians' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Bieber took the mound for his first rehab start since May 31, when he made a 2.1-inning appearance in the ACL before being pulled off his assignment when he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow. The setback was always viewed as a minor one, and Bieber's excellent showing Tuesday in his return to the hill seemingly alleviates any concern the Guardians might have about his elbow moving forward. Bieber will likely need to complete at least three more rehab starts in the minors before the Guardians clear him to return from the 60-day injured list, perhaps at some point in early or mid-August.