Shane Bieber Injury: Strong outing at High-A

Bieber (elbow) allowed one run on two hits while striking out four over three innings for High-A Lake County on Tuesday.

The Guardians planned for him to throw three innings and between 40 and 45 pitches, and the right-hander hit both targets. Thirty of his 43 pitches landed for strikes. This was his first start at a full-season affiliate, after Bieber threw two scoreless innings in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. He'll need to make at least two more starts to build up his pitch count and is on pace for a mid-August return.