Shay Whitcomb News: Promoted Sunday

The Astros recalled Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old was demoted to Sugar land July 10 but will rejoin Houston on Sunday with Isaac Paredes (hamstring) hitting the injured list. Whitcomb has gone 1-for-19 in 12 big-league games this season but has been productive at Triple-A with 19 homers, eight steals and a .913 OPS in 287 plate appearances.