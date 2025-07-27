Shea Langeliers News: Homers in third straight

Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win at Houston.

The 27-year-old capped a successful weekend series against the Astros by launching a 378-foot solo shot off starter Colton Gordon in the first. This marks the third consecutive contest Langeliers has gone deep, as he wraps the four-game sweep with a .375 average (6-for-16), three homers, five RBI and five runs scored. Through 310 total plate appearances, the Athletics backstop is slashing .252/.306/.486 with 17 long balls, four steals, 42 RBI and 37 runs scored across 76 games.