Shea Langeliers News: On fire to begin second half

Langeliers went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in an 8-2 victory versus the Guardians on Saturday.

Langeliers contributed an RBI double in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the eighth. In two games since the All-Star break, the talented young catcher has gone 5-for-9 with two homers, two doubles, four runs and five RBI. Langeliers is up to 14 long balls on the campaign, tied for fifth-most among big-league backstops.