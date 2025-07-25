Shea Langeliers News: Smacks homer Friday

Langeliers went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Friday's 15-3 win over the Astros.

Langeliers saw his six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he bounced back with a strong performance Friday. The catcher piled on for the Athletics in the fourth inning, with his homer stretching the team's lead to 9-0. He has gone 13-for-31 (.419) with three homers and nine RBI over eight games since the All-Star break. Langeliers is up to a .248/.305/.467 slash line with 15 long balls, 40 RBI, 34 runs scored, 15 doubles and four stolen bases across 74 contests and is trending up after an uneven first half of the campaign.