Shelby Miller Injury: Throwing to live hitters Tuesday
Miller (forearm) is scheduled to face live batters Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Miller tossed a bullpen session Saturday and will take a slight step forward Tuesday by going up against actual batters. It remains unclear if Miller will be asked to complete a rehab assignment considering he's been on the injured list for just over two weeks, so his timetable for a return is currently up in the air.
