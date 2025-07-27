Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Shelby Miller headshot

Shelby Miller Injury: Throws bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Miller (forearm) threw a 16-pitch bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Miller was on a normal progression from the bullpen to live batting practice, but Tuesday's live BP was cut short due to lower back tightness. Hence, the club's decision to restart the process. There's no word on a next step for Miller, but Tuesday's minor setback likely pushes back his expected return date.

Shelby Miller
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now