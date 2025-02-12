Shohei Ohtani Injury: Won't pitch in Cactus League games

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Ohtani (shoulder/elbow) will not pitch in Cactus League games this spring, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The announcement comes as little surprise, as the Dodgers don't yet have a date for Ohtani to resume throwing full bullpen sessions. While Ohtani is unlikely to join the Los Angeles rotation until May as he works his way back from right elbow surgery and left shoulder surgery, he's fully expected to serve as the team's designated hitter for its season-opening series against the Cubs in Tokyo on March 18 and 19.