Shohei Ohtani News: Blasts 31st home run

Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Ohtani opened up the game with a leadoff home run against Jacob Misiorowski but the Dodgers were blanked the rest of the way. It's Ohtani's second home run in July and his sixth home run in his last 15 games. He leads the National League in homers, slugging and OPS but is 14th with 57 RBI as the All-Star break approaches.