Shohei Ohtani News: Impressive in another brief outing

Ohtani tossed two scoreless innings in a no-decision against Houston on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters. He also went 1-for-4 with a walk as a hitter.

Ohtani completed two frames for the second straight start, this time firing 31 pitches. Of those offerings, six were whiffs, and the two-way star notched a season-high three strikeouts. Ohtani has given up just one run while recording a 6:1 K:BB over six innings across four starts as a pitcher since making his season debut on the mound June 16. The Dodgers appear intent on having Ohtani ramp up his workload slowly, though manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that the Japanese hurler could work up to five or six innings by the end of the season.