Shohei Ohtani News: Leads off game in style

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI during Friday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

The 29th home run of Ohtani's season led off the game, and he added his seventh triple of the season as well. The 30-year-old has now had at least one hit in five straight games, going 7-for-17 over that stretch with two triples, four home runs and 10 RBI. The reigning NL MVP is putting together another fantastic campaign, slashing .295/.396/.649 in 81 games this year.