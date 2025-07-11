Shohei Ohtani News: Lifts homer in loss

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Giants.

Ohtani's third-inning homer gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead at the time. After opening July with a 3-for-22 (.136) slump over six games, Ohtani has gone 4-for-14 with two homers and four RBI over his last four contests. The two-way superstar is up to a .278/.383/.614 slash line with 32 long balls, 60 RBI, 89 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 12 doubles and seven triples over 93 contests. Ohtani is scheduled to make a start on the mound Saturday, but as he's still building up his workload, he's likely to cover two or three innings before turning the ball over to Emmet Sheehan.