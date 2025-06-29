Menu
Shohei Ohtani News: Pushes workload to two frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Ohtani allowed one hit and issued one walk while striking out one batter over two scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Saturday. He also went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as a batter.

While Ohtani didn't have his highest pitch count of the campaign -- his 27 pitches Saturday were one fewer than he accumulated during his season debut on the mound June 16 -- he took another step forward by tossing more than one inning for the first time as a Dodger. The two-way star also made a strong statement about how far he's come in his recovery from Tommy John surgery by pumping in a 101.7 mph fastball -- the fastest of his career. Ohtani now was three starts under his belt as a pitcher this season, allowing one run on three hits with a 3:1 K:BB over four innings. He'll likely continue to build up gradually, so fantasy managers should still view him as an opener during his turns in the rotation until he gets a longer leash to pitch deeper into games.

