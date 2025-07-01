Shohei Ohtani News: Reaches 30-homer mark

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Ohtani went yard in the fourth inning, collecting his 30th homer of the season in the process. The slugger has turned the power back on lately, swatting five homers with 11 RBI over his last eight games. For the season, he's produced a .287/.387/.637 slash line with 55 RBI, 83 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 12 doubles and seven triples across 84 games.