Shohei Ohtani News: Set to pitch again Saturday

Ohtani will draw the start on the mound Saturday against Houston, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was previously reported to be geared up to pitch Sunday's contest, but manager Dave Roberts clarified that the right-hander is expected to go Saturday instead. Ohtani will likely remain limited to just a few innings on the mound, and Justin Wrobleski will take over after the former's day has come to an end. Ohtani has surrendered one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three batters over four innings in three starts so far in 2025.