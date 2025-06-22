Shohei Ohtani News: Throws perfect inning, hits homer

Ohtani threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts and went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a three-RBI triple and two additional runs scored during Sunday's 13-7 win over the Nationals.

Ohtani surrendered a run and two hits in his 2025 pitching debut, but he rebounded with a dominant first inning Sunday. The two-way star showcased exactly why he's one of the most valuable players in baseball, adding to the stellar pitching by plating five runs and reaching safely three times. The performance marked Ohtani's second game this season with five-plus RBI and snapped a 2-for-19 (.105) slump that occurred over his past five games. With 26 home runs, he trails only Cal Raleigh (31) and Aaron Judge (27) in home runs in 2025.