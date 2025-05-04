Shota Imanaga Injury: MRI on hamstring on tap

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Brewers that Imanaga will undergo an MRI on his strained left hamstring before a determination is made regarding whether he'll be able to make his next start, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Imanaga was cruising along nicely during his eighth start of the season before sustaining his injury while attempting to cover first base in the fifth inning. He exited the game and was ultimately dealt his second loss of the season after getting charged with two earned runs on four hits and one walk over his 5.2 frames. Counsell noted that Imanaga doesn't have a history of lower-body muscle strains from which to compare his injury, so the Cubs will send him in for imaging to glean more information about the severity of the hamstring issue. Imanaga tentatively lines up to make his next start against the Mets next weekend.