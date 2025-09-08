That's now seven consecutive quality starts for Imanaga, who also issued no walks for the first time since his Aug. 10 outing in St. Louis. The star left-hander has allowed fewer than six hits in eight straight appearances, and he's worked to a 3.13 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB over 46 frames since the beginning of August. Imanaga also has a 3.21 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 101:23 K:BB over 129 innings for the campaign, and he's next set to face a Rays team with a poor .655 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the All-Star break.