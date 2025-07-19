Shota Imanaga News: Delivers seven shutout innings

Imanaga (7-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing five hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Red Sox. He struck out five.

Imanaga carved up the Red Sox lineup Saturday, notching his fifth scoreless start of the season. The left-hander was stellar in his first MLB season in 2024, logging a 2.91 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 173.1 innings across 29 regular-season starts, and he's been even better so far in his sophomore campaign. Through 13 starts in 2025, he owns a 2.40 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 75 innings. Virtually the only thing that's slowed Imanaga down has been a strained left hamstring that sidelined him for much of May and June.