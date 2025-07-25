Shota Imanaga News: Knocked around by crosstown rivals

Imanaga (7-4) took the loss Friday against the White Sox, allowing seven runs on 12 hits and no walks in three-plus innings. He struck out two.

Imanaga encountered troubled waters from the get-go, surrendering five runs on nine hits (two homers) in the first two innings, and he was never quite able to settle in. The 12 hits allowed were a career high for the left-hander, who also established a season worst in runs allowed. Imanaga now owns a 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB over 78 frames, and he'll try to get back on track in Milwaukee in his next scheduled start.