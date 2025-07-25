Shota Imanaga News: Knocked around by crosstown rivals
Imanaga (7-4) took the loss Friday against the White Sox, allowing seven runs on 12 hits and no walks in three-plus innings. He struck out two.
Imanaga encountered troubled waters from the get-go, surrendering five runs on nine hits (two homers) in the first two innings, and he was never quite able to settle in. The 12 hits allowed were a career high for the left-hander, who also established a season worst in runs allowed. Imanaga now owns a 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB over 78 frames, and he'll try to get back on track in Milwaukee in his next scheduled start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now