Imanaga was hit hard in his second appearance of the postseason, immediately squandering a three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of a three-run home run by Andrew Vaughn. Imanaga's outing didn't improve much after this initial blow, as William Contreras struck for a solo shot in the bottom of the third, effectively ending the left-hander's outing. The silver lining to Imanaga's brief start is that he kept his pitch count low, meaning he could have a chance to come back later in the series if the Cubs are able to extend the NLDS.