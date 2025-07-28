Woods Richardson pitched four scoreless innings to begin his outing, but Alex Bregman launched a three-run home run in the fifth frame to leave a major mark on the hurler's ledger. Although the right-hander tallied his most punchouts since his June 26 start versus the Mariners, the seven hits allowed were his most since June 10 against the Rangers. Woods Richardson will take a pedestrian 4.24 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 69:35 K:BB across 80.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance, currently slated for this weekend in Cleveland against the Guardians.