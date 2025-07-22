Simeon Woods Richardson News: Lacks control Tuesday

Woods Richardson allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two over three innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Woods Richardson benefited from a strong showing by the Twins' offense, because his pitching alone wasn't getting the job done. He threw just 28 of 58 pitches for strikes in his first start coming out of the All-Star break. Prior to the break, he posted a 1.47 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over his previous six starts, so this was a significant step back for the right-hander. He's now at a 4.14 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 64:33 K:BB through 76 innings across 16 appearances (15 starts) this season. The 24-year-old will look to bounce back next week in a home start versus the Red Sox. While Woods Richardson has been just average, it's likely one of David Festa or Zebby Matthews is at a higher risk of losing the last spot in the rotation when Bailey Ober (hip) returns.