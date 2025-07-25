Sonny Gray News: Gets major run support in win

Gray (10-4) picked up the win Thursday against the Padres despite giving up seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander was able to notch his 10th win of the campaign even though he gave up 11 hits and at least six earned runs for a second straight start. Since throwing a complete-game shutout June 27 in Cleveland, Gray has scuffled to an 8.34 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 27:2 K:BB in his last five starts. The poor stretch has inflated his ERA to 4.33, though he still has a 1.19 WHIP and 128:19 K:BB across 116.1 innings.