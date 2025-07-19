Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Begins rehab stint Saturday

Arrighetti (thumb) tossed three scoreless innings in a rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four batters.

Arrighetti was sharp in his first game action since early April, throwing 29 of 43 pitches for strikes and allowing just one baserunner. The right-hander is making his way back from a fractured right thumb that he suffered when struck by a line drive during batting practice April 7. Per the Houston Chronicle, Arrighetti will likely need "several more" rehab starts before he's ready to be activated from the injured list.